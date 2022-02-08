Franklin Resources Inc. Has $131.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1,027.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $131,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after buying an additional 1,042,981 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,252,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,939,000 after buying an additional 358,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 232,356 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

