Franklin Resources Inc. Has $132.58 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,339 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of Tractor Supply worth $132,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.61 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average is $211.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

