Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,045 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.63% of Horace Mann Educators worth $125,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 247.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $44.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 36.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

