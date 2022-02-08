Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.56% of Aspen Technology worth $128,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $3,116,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $3,303,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,533,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

