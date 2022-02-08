Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,458 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 6.73% of NetScout Systems worth $133,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98,928 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,424,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,193,000 after acquiring an additional 105,869 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

