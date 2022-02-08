Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $135,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zoetis by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 71.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $4,401,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 22,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $200.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,149. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.70.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

