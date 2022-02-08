Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,813,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,422 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of AppLovin worth $131,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

APP stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,876,426 shares of company stock valued at $720,865,793. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Cannonball Research began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

