Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,288,258 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,288,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 11.75% of Heron Therapeutics worth $128,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 131.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 908,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 828,512 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $4,833,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $6,075,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,521,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after purchasing an additional 384,539 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

