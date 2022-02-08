Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 30,811 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,811 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of CGI worth $128,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after buying an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 470,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,933,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

GIB stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. CGI’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

