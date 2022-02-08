Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 782,622 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,622 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.40% of Pinterest worth $130,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.46. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

