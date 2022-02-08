Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Floor & Decor worth $128,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Floor & Decor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Floor & Decor by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.15.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.