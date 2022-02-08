Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,747,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,997,654 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.68% of Ameren worth $141,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after purchasing an additional 121,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,693,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,568,000 after purchasing an additional 226,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEE opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.17.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

