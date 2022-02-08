Frax (FRAX) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and approximately $27.26 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,653,242,158 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

