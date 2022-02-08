Fresnillo’s (FRES) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.47) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fresnillo to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,025 ($13.86) to GBX 575 ($7.78) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.49) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.90) to GBX 860 ($11.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($18.12) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.88).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 634.40 ($8.58) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 828.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 838.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 612.60 ($8.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,066 ($14.42).

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

