Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.66

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2022

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and traded as low as $27.77. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 156,828 shares.

The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

