Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.66

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and traded as low as $27.77. Fujitsu shares last traded at $27.90, with a volume of 156,828 shares.

The company has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.