Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Down 8.3%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)’s share price was down 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.24. Approximately 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.
About Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY)
