Gameswap Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00003954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and $195,505.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

