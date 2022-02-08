Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Garrett Motion to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

NYSE GTX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 241,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

