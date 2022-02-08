Garrett Motion (GTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect Garrett Motion to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.
NYSE GTX opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.41. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $449.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Garrett Motion (GTX)
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.