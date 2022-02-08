GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,821 shares during the period. GDS comprises approximately 6.7% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC owned about 0.81% of GDS worth $86,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GDS by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth $313,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 34.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,671,000 after acquiring an additional 138,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

