General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s current price.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

GM opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 236.5% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

