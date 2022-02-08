General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,474,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 97,130 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of General Motors worth $77,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $201,237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 39.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.06.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.84. General Motors has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.