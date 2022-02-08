Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Genuit Group (LON:GEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 708 ($9.57) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 740 ($10.01) in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

GEN stock opened at GBX 545 ($7.37) on Tuesday. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 537 ($7.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.90). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 586.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 645.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.86.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.