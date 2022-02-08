Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,753 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Veracyte worth $55,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

