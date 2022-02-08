Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 638,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of California Resources worth $53,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,134,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 543,912 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.56. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 397.26% and a net margin of 241.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $130,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,249 shares of company stock worth $28,727,375.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

