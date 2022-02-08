Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of CareDx worth $58,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $96.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,521 shares of company stock worth $1,209,280 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.