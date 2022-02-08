Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,377 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.05% of Altair Engineering worth $54,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the software’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the software’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

ALTR stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -762.40 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 42,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,053,994.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $524,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,981 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,819 in the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

