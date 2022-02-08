Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of AtriCure worth $56,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after buying an additional 80,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 36.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,798,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in AtriCure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

ATRC stock opened at $64.62 on Tuesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.56 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.02 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.40.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,528 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $108,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,979 shares of company stock valued at $502,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

