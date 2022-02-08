Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,588,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of Flowserve worth $55,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

