Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,008,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,767 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Insmed worth $55,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 84.4% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $39,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.20. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

