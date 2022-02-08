Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Trupanion worth $56,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 393 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $56,725.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,435. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $92.98 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

