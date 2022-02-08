Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.12 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,139 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of NuVasive worth $53,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,544,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the topic of several research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -96.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.00.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.