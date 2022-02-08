Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.71 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.58% of LCI Industries worth $53,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCII stock opened at $119.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.79 and its 200-day moving average is $143.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.57. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $113.48 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.