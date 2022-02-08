Geode Capital Management LLC Has $53.99 Million Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.71% of American States Water worth $53,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American States Water by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of American States Water by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. Barclays cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE AWR opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average is $92.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

