Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.22 Million Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.82% of ABM Industries worth $55,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 44,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.26. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

