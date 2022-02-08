Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.33 Million Stock Position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,893 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $55,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOP stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $45.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,252,700. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

