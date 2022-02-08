Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.45 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of EnerSys worth $55,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 81.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 46.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

NYSE:ENS opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.74.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

