Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.07 Million Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.65% of Simmons First National worth $56,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

