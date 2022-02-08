Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.27 Million Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,041,167 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.63% of 3D Systems worth $56,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 732,037 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $247,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the third quarter valued at $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DDD opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $74,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,189 shares of company stock worth $636,769. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

