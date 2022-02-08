Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.93 Million Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,850 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $56,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBGS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

