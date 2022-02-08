Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.38 Million Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,839 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Crane worth $57,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Crane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Crane by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $101.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $81.58 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

CR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crane has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

