Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.63 Million Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $57,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE NFG opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.43.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 45.84%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,954. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

