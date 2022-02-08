Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.90 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,934,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 219,520 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Navient worth $57,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Navient by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.79.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

