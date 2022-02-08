Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.30 Million Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.33% of H&R Block worth $58,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after purchasing an additional 811,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

