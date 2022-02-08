Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,063 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Skyline Champion worth $52,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

