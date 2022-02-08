Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,721,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 534,109 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $55,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEVA. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,249,000 after acquiring an additional 239,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. Argus downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of TEVA opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.