Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,965 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of MaxLinear worth $58,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 142,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Shares of MXL opened at $60.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

