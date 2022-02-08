Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,001 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.22% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $54,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after buying an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after buying an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,088,000 after buying an additional 314,463 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,597,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,611,000 after buying an additional 195,644 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $300,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,749 shares of company stock worth $7,727,144. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.