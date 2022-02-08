Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,875,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $55,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEOV. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vimeo by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vimeo by 947.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

Get Vimeo alerts:

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.