Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Cogent Communications worth $53,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.80 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.76.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

