Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Matson worth $58,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,982 shares of company stock worth $2,426,080. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $101.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

